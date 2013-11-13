RPT-Fitch Places Ratings of CTBC Group on Rating Watch Negative

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has placed most ratings of Taiwan-based CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (CTBC Holding) and its subsidiaries, including CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (CTBC Bank), CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (CTBC Life) and CTBC Securities Co., Ltd. (CTBC Securities) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The RWN follows the announcement by CTBC Holding that it will acquire 100% of Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Taiwan Life) through a share swap and CTCB Bank will acquire 98.16% of The Tokyo Star Bank, Ltd. (Tokyo Star Bank) for cash.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, IFSs, NATIONAL RATINGS and DEBT RATINGS

CTBC Bank’s Issuer Default Ratings, Viability Rating (VR) and National Ratings, the anchor ratings for companies in the CTBC group, have to date reflected its strong and stable domestic banking franchise and high quality of earnings, risk management and liquidity. They also factor in its low capitalisation compared with peers in the Asia-Pacific rated in the ‘A’ category.

The RWN reflects Fitch’s view that the CTBC group’s consolidated credit profile will weaken due to the inclusion of two weaker entities. The group’s consolidated earnings quality and capital generation ability are likely to be hurt by Taiwan Life’s volatile profitability, Tokyo Star Bank’s low recurring earnings and execution risk in integrating the two culturally different entities. However, Fitch does not expect the two entities to require substantial capital in the near term because CTBC group intends to pursue a strategy of moderate growth after the acquisitions and improve Tokyo Star Bank’s capitalisation through full earnings retention. Taiwan Life reported a RBC ratio of 250%-300% at end-1H13 and Tokyo Star Bank had a Fitch Core Capital Ratio of 6.4% at end-FY2012.

The financial risk arising from the two acquisitions is manageable given that CTBC Holding has pre-arranged capital for the purpose. On a pro forma basis, CTBC Holding’s double leverage ratio would remain moderate at 104% after the acquisitions, while the statutory sum-of-parts capital adequacy ratio would remain sound at 139%, well above the regulatory minimum of 100%. The acquisitions are part of the CTBC group’s strategy to expand its banking franchise in the region and strengthen its market position in domestic life insurance.

Tokyo Star Bank is a Tokyo-based regional bank with 31 branches in Japan. It has assets of around TWD747bn, representing 26% of CTBC Bank’s consolidated assets on a pro forma basis. Taiwan Life has strong brand recognition in Taiwan with 66 years of operations. Its 4,605 agents will complement CTBC Life’s distribution channels, which now cover only bancassurance, insurance broker and telemarketing. CTBC Life’s pro forma market share (including CTBC Life, Taiwan Life and Manulife (International) Corporate’s Taiwan operation) would have doubled to 5% in 2012 in terms of total premiums underwritten, and it would have had combined assets of about TWD630bn at end-1H13, compared with TWD164bn without the acquisitions.

CTBC Holding’s ratings are aligned with those of CTBC Bank, based on the high level of integration between the two and modest leverage and good standalone liquidity at the parent.

The ratings of CTBC Securities are aligned with CTBC Holding‘s, reflecting its status as a core subsidiary of the group, the obligatory support from the holding parent under Taiwan’s Financial Holding Company Act and the inseparability of its risk profile from that of the group. CTBC Life’s ratings take into account the high possibility of capital/liquidity support from CTBC Holding if needed. CTBC Holding’s determination to penetrate the life insurance market underpins its strong willingness to provide financial support to its life insurance operations.

CTBC Holding’s and CTBC Bank’s debt ratings are also placed on RWN because they are notched from the companies’ Long-Term IDRs and National Long-Term Ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, IFSs, NATIONAL RATINGS and DEBT RATINGS

The acquisitions of Taiwan Life and Tokyo Star Bank are scheduled to be completed in 1Q14, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Completion of the transactions is likely to lead to a downgrade of the group’s IDRs, VRs, Insurer Financial Strength Rating and National Ratings by one notch to reflect a weaker credit profile. Any other acquisitions that lead to a meaningful deterioration in the CTBC group’s consolidated earnings and asset quality as well as capital buffer will further pressure the group’s ratings.

Any rating action on CTBC Holding and CTBC Bank will trigger a similar move on their debt ratings.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

CTBC Bank’s Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are affirmed at ‘3’ and ‘BB+', respectively, reflecting the bank’s moderate systemic importance and low probability of state support, if needed. The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Taiwan government to provide timely support to the bank. This would most likely be manifested in a change to Taiwan’s sovereign rating (A+/Stable).

The detailed list of rating actions is as follows:

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:

- Long-Term IDR of ‘A’; placed on RWN

- Short-Term IDR of ‘F1’; placed on RWN

- National Long-Term Rating of ‘AA+(twn)'; placed on RWN

- National Short-Term Rating of ‘F1+(twn)'; placed on RWN

- Viability Rating of ‘a’; placed on RWN

- Subordinated debt rating of ‘A+(twn)'; placed on RWN

CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of ‘A’; placed on RWN

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of ‘F1’; placed on RWN

- National Long-Term Rating of ‘AA+(twn)'; placed on RWN

- National Short-Term Rating of ‘F1+(twn)'; placed on RWN

- Viability Rating of ‘a’; placed on RWN

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB+’

- Senior unsecured bonds’ National Long-term rating of ‘AA+(twn)'; placed on RWN

- Subordinated bonds’ Long-term rating of ‘A-’ and National Long-term rating of ‘AA(twn)'; placed on RWN

- Perpetual cumulative TWD subordinated bonds’ Long-term rating of ‘BBB’ and National Long-term rating of ‘A+(twn)'; placed on RWN

- Perpetual cumulative USD subordinated bonds’ Long-term rating of ‘BBB’; placed on RWN

CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd.:

- Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of ‘A’; placed on RWN

- National IFS Rating of ‘AA+(twn)'; placed on RWN

CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.:

- Long-Term IDR of ‘A’; placed on RWN

- Short-Term IDR of ‘F1’; placed on RWN

- National Long-Term Rating of ‘AA+(twn)'; placed on RWN

- National Short-Term Rating of ‘F1+(twn)'; placed on RWN