Fitch Places Romania's Garanti Bank S.A. on RWP

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Romania-based Garanti Bank S.A's (GBR) Long and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating (SR) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). GBR's Viability Rating is not affected by this rating action. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING The RWP on GBR reflects the RWP placed on the ratings of GBR's ultimate parent, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi S.A's (Garanti; BBB-/RWP). The latter in turn reflects the announcement made by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; A-/Stable) on 19 November 2014 that it intends to increase its stake in Garanti to 39.9% from the current 25% (see 'Fitch Places Garanti on RWP; Revises Support Rating Floors of Privately-Owned Turkish Banks' at www.fitchratings.com). The RWP on GBR's ratings reflects Fitch's view that Garanti's credit profile, and hence its ability to support GBR, is likely to strengthen moderately as a result of BBVA's control of the bank, while Garanti's propensity to support its Romanian subsidiary is likely to remain strong. To date, there has been no indication that BBVA is considering changing Garanti's strategy in Romania that would lead to a marked reduction of the strategic importance of GBR or of Garanti's willingness to support it. GBR's support-driven Long-term IDR is one notch below that of its parent, reflecting Fitch's view that GBR is a strategically important subsidiary of Garanti. GBR accounted for a small 2.4% of Garanti's consolidated assets at end-3Q14. GBR shares the parent's brand and IT systems, and sources top management and board members from Garanti. Since April 2012, the Board of Directors of GBR has included one member who also holds a management position at BBVA. KEY SENSITIVITIES: IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING Fitch will resolve the RWP on GBR upon the resolution of RWP for Garanti, which is expected in 1H15. Following the resolution of the RWP on Garanti and the likely upgrade of its ratings by one notch to 'BBB', Fitch is likely to upgrade GBR to 'BBB-'. However, Fitch may affirm GBR's ratings at their current levels if BBVA indicates that GBR may become significantly less strategically important for Garanti, although this is not currently expected by Fitch. The rating actions are as follows: Garanti Bank S.A. Long-term IDR of 'BB+' placed on RWP Short-term IDR 'B' placed on RWP Support Rating '3'; placed on RWP Viability Rating 'b' unaffected Contacts: Primary Analyst Sandra Hamilton Director +44 20 3530 1266 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Radu Gheorghiu Analyst +44 20 3530 1253 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here