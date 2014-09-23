Fitch Places Tesco Credit-linked CMBS Transactions on RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Tesco Property Finance No1. Plc (TPFN1), TPFN2, TPFN3, TPFN4 and TPFN6 notes and Delamare Finance Plc notes, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows: TPFN1 GBP408.7m class A (XS0425412227) due July 2039: 'BBBsf' placed on RWN TPFN2 GBP529.3m class A (XS0347919028) due October 2039: 'BBBsf' placed on RWN TPFN3 GBP946.9m class A (XS0512401976) due April 2040: 'BBBsf' placed on RWN TPFN4 GBP678.6m class A (XS0588909879) due October 2040: 'BBBsf' placed on RWN TPFN6 GBP493.4m class A (XS0883200262) due July 2044: 'BBBsf' placed on RWN Delamare Finance Plc GBP382.5m class A (XS0190042522) due February 2029: 'BBBsf' placed on RWN KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWN follows a similar rating action on Tesco Plc (see Fitch Places Tesco on Rating Watch Negative' dated 22 September 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). Each of the affected note classes is scheduled to fully amortise by their respective maturity. With little deleveraging scheduled until much later in the life of the deals, the dependency on Tesco will remain, in effect, a full credit-linkage for the foreseeable future. Also, with the exception of Delamare, investors' exposure to Tesco extends beyond the leases and includes liquidity facility and hedging counterparty risk, further limiting the relevance to the ratings of the mortgage collateral. The transactions are all securitisations of rental income derived from Tesco-occupied retail stores or distribution centres. Twenty-one retail units in the Yardley development asset in TPFN4 are leased to third-party retailers, although the structure allows for an underpinning mechanism consisting of a rent reserve and a subordinated loan backed by Tesco, ultimately transferring the risk to Tesco. All the other properties sold by Tesco were leased back to fully-owned and guaranteed subsidiaries of the company on long-term leases matching the term to note maturity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any rating actions on Tesco will trigger a corresponding rating action on the CMBS. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Mario Schmidt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1042 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Euan Gatfield Managing Director +44 20 3530 1157 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Loans in EMEA', dated 10 June 2014, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 20 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Loans in EMEA here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.