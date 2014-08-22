Fitch Plans to Withdraw NN Group N.V.'s Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw its ratings on NN Group N.V. after a 30-day period beginning today for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates NN Group N.V. as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; Stable Outlook --Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'F2' --Unsecured ratings 'BBB+'/'F2' -- Subordinated debt rating 'BBB' --Hybrid debt rating 'BBB-' Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased coverage by the agency. This advance notice is provided to permit further investor feedback to Fitch and for the benefit of users in managing their use of Fitch's ratings. Fitch's last rating action on NN Group N.V. was on 30 April 2014, when the ratings on NN Group N.V. were affirmed and the Outlook revised to Stable. For additional information, see 'Fitch Revises NN Group's Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDR at 'A-'', which is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Lucinda Jeffrey Director, Business & Relationship Management +44 20 3530 1350 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade Canary Wharf London E14 5GN Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director, Insurance +33 1 44 29 91 37 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.