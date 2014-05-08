Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings on First Interstate Bancsystem, Inc.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings on First Interstate Bancsystem, Inc. and First Interstate Bank on or about June 7, 2014, for business reasons. Fitch currently rates First Interstate Bancsystem, Inc. and First Interstate Bank as follows: First Interstate Bancsystem, Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR 'F3'; --Viability Rating 'bbb-'; --Support Floor 'NF'; --Support '5'. First Interstate Bank --Long-term IDR 'BBB-' ; Outlook Stable; --Long-term deposit 'BBB' ; --Short-term IDR 'F3' ; --Short-term deposit F2; --Viability Rating 'bbb-'; --Support Floor 'NF'; --Support '5'. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of First Interstate Bancsystem, Inc. ratings as a courtesy to investors. Fitch's last rating action occurred on Sept. 23, 2013. Fitch affirmed its long-term ratings on First Interstate Bancsystem, Inc. at 'BBB-'. Contact: Daniel P. Whalen Senior Director +1-312-368-2067 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.