Fitch Plans To Withdraw Ratings On Malaysia's IOI Corporation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Singapore-1 August 2014: Fitch ratings expects to withdraw its ratings on Malaysia-based IOI Corporation Berhad ("IOI") after a 30 -day period beginning today as the issuer is no longer considered relevant by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will continue to maintain coverage of IOI prior to withdrawal. Fitch's ratings on IOI are unsolicited and have been provided by us as a service to the investors. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch may elect to maintain coverage based on investor feedback. Fitch will only provide ratings where it has sufficient information to rate the issuer or transaction. The advance notice is provided to permit further investor feedback to Fitch and for the benefit of users in managing their use of Fitch's ratings. Fitch rates IOI as follows: Foreign Currency Long Term Issuer Default Rating: BBB+ Senior Unsecured Rating: BBB+ Contact: Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 67967216 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.