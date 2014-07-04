FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings on Remy Cointreau
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings on Remy Cointreau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to withdraw its ratings of Remy Cointreau SA after a 30-day period beginning today. Fitch will continue to maintain coverage of Remy Cointreau prior to withdrawal. Remy Cointreau SA has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch may elect to maintain coverage based on investor feedback. Fitch will only provide ratings where it has sufficient information to rate the issuer or transaction.

This advance notice is provided to permit further investor feedback to Fitch and for the benefit of users in managing their use of Fitch’s ratings.

Fitch rates Remy Cointreau SA as follows:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): ‘BB+'; Outlook Stable

Senior unsecured rating: ‘BB+'

