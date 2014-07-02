FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings on Stora Enso
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings on Stora Enso

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to withdraw its ratings of Stora Enso Oyj (Stora Enso) after a 30-day period beginning today as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage. Fitch will continue to maintain coverage of Stora Enso prior to withdrawal.

Fitch’s ratings on Stora Enso are unsolicited and have been provided by us as a service to investors. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch may elect to maintain coverage based on investor feedback. Fitch will only provide ratings where it has sufficient information to rate the issuer or transaction.

This advance notice is provided to permit further investor feedback to Fitch and for the benefit of users in managing their use of Fitch’s ratings.

Fitch rates Stora Enso as follows:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable

Senior unsecured rating: ‘BB-'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.