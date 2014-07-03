FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings on UPM
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings on UPM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to withdraw its ratings of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM) after a 30-day period beginning today as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage. Fitch will continue to maintain coverage of UPM prior to withdrawal.

Fitch’s ratings on UPM are unsolicited and have been provided by us as a service to investors. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch may elect to maintain coverage based on investor feedback. Fitch will only provide ratings where it has sufficient information to rate the issuer or transaction. This advance notice is provided to permit further investor feedback to Fitch and for the benefit of users in managing their use of Fitch’s ratings.

Fitch rates UPM as follows:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Senior unsecured rating: ‘BB’

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.