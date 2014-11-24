Fitch: Poor Returns to Limit China REIT Progress, Even if Rules Eased

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the market for Chinese real estate investment trusts (REITs) is unlikely to develop significantly in the short to medium term , even if regulations are loosened. This is because many of China's investment properties are of poor quality with low rental yields of less than 4%, which would be offset by high domestic borrowing costs of above 6%, leaving little profit for REIT unit-holders. China's high borrowing costs mean that return-on-equity enhancements arising from leverage are erased for unit-holders of REITs. In such an environment, REITs become pure capital appreciation plays. The authorities has been moving towards allowing REITs, with a central bank statement in September 2014 saying that a REIT pilot scheme will be promoted to support reasonable funding needs of property developers. In November, the director of the Policy Research Centre of China's Ministry of Housing said the real estate assets are ready for securitisation. China property market participants have long been studying the use of asset securitisation to improve their funding structure and relieve repayment pressures from large borrowings from non-bank financial institutions. These borrowings from the shadow- banking sector amounted to CNY1.3trn by 3Q14, data from the China Trustee Association showed. Fitch believes that China property developers would be keen to deleverage by partially selling their stakes in investment properties via REIT listings in China. However, the current listing regulation does not support the listing of REITs. However, even if the listing rules were changed, excess supply of commercial properties and weak tenant mix will continue to weigh on rental yields, which make the investment properties of many Chinese property companies poor candidates for REITs. A significant discount on property valuation may be necessary to lure REIT investors, but this is not an attractive option for property developers. Alternatively, the prospect of strong rental growth could boost future rental yield, but Fitch does not expect this to occur in the short to medium term. Although these challenges would deter most developers from listing REITs when regulations are loosened, some leading players that enjoy low funding costs could provide reasonable yields to investors, which would increase their chances of successfully listing REITs. For example, China Resources Land (BBB+/Stable), Franshion Properties (China) Limited (BBB-/Stable) and Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable) own high-quality retail or office properties in prime areas in China. In fact, Yuexiu REIT, which holds office and shopping malls in Guangzhou, has been listed in Hong Kong since 2005 with its properties generating satisfactory rental growth for a total investment return (dividend reinvestment and REIT price appreciation) of 14% annually over the past five years, based on Bloomberg data. In April this year, CITIC Securities launched China's first REIT-like product listed on a domestic exchange. The product was offered only to institutional investors on a private basis and subject to a finite investment time horizon of three to five years, which does not conform to international standards for a REIT. Contact: Yi Zhang Analyst +86 21 5097 3390 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. 1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai, China Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Alex Choi Associate Director +852 2263 9969 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.