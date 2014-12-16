Fitch: Portuguese Banks' Impaired Loans Likely to Peak in 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Portuguese Banks here BARCELONA/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Portuguese banks' impaired loans are likely to reach a peak in 2015 and then level off, supported by a return to domestic economic growth, Fitch Ratings says. This, together with moderately improving profitability, has led us to revise our sector outlook to stable from negative. But challenges remain to reduce the large stock of problem assets, more meaningfully improve sustainable earnings and reinforce capital buffers. The economic recovery has been broad, with a rebound in private consumption and gross fixed investment. We expect GDP to grow 1.2% in 2015, and a steady fall in unemployment to 13.8%. This should support a further slowdown in the pace of asset-quality deterioration. But meaningful improvements in asset-quality indicators are likely to take time due to the large amounts of bad debt, in the absence of significant disposals. We believe investor appetite to acquire banks' foreclosed real estate assets or portfolios of problem loans is modest. Ongoing balance sheet de-risking and muted economic growth will be a drag on lending volumes. Growth is likely from the banks' international subsidiaries, largely in Portuguese-speaking countries, although new lending volumes may be affected by the economic drag from lower oil prices. These overseas exposures are a relatively small part of the overall loan book, so Portuguese banks' asset quality should not be materially affected by oil-price volatility. We expect aggregate net income for rated banks to return to positive thanks to international operations, lower cost of deposits, declining loan impairment charges and reduced overheads. But net income will be low due to low interest rates, subdued earnings and still large impairment charges. This means internal capital generation is likely to be limited. Portuguese banks remain vulnerable to stress, although capital should be sufficient to absorb moderate shocks. There is a contingent risk for the Portuguese banks from the sale of Novo Banco, the bridge bank, which received assets and liabilities from Banco Espirito Santo as part of the resolution plan put in place in August 2014. Novo Banco is due to be sold within two years, with the rest of the banks covering any losses from the sale through their resolution fund contributions. These are likely to be spread out over several years and if so would reduce the negative drag on bank earnings and capital. The Rating Outlook remains Negative, reflecting our view that there is a clear intention to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU. For more details on our expectations for Portuguese banks, see "2015 Outlook: Portuguese Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Roger Turro Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Erwin van Lumich Managing Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8403 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.