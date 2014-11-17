Fitch: Possible Sovereign Limits Could See Banks Shift EUR1.1trn

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Protecting Eurozone Banks from the Sovereigns here LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Limiting banks' sovereign exposures to 25% of their capital could mean that ECB-supervised banks would have to rebalance EUR1.1trn of eurozone sovereign exposure, mostly away from their home sovereign, Fitch Ratings says. This is not yet official ECB policy but would help protect the banks from their sovereigns in times of stress by reducing concentration risk. But imposing limits could be difficult, so it is not clear whether the necessary consensus could be forged. There are no formal plans and the ECB has not publicly specified how it might calibrate a limit on sovereign exposures, although the Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism at the ECB, Daniele Nouy, has said that sovereign bonds are not risk free, and that limits should be applied to banks' sovereign exposures. We performed an analysis of the likely impact of any such limit, using a Basel large exposures limit of 25% of total capital, which we believe is a possible benchmark. We applied this limit to each ECB-supervised bank's exposure to each eurozone sovereign to reach a figure of EUR1.1trn. A less conservative limit of 50% would reduce the rebalancing total to EUR0.8trn. We believe the ECB would be likely to phase in any limit gradually because of the potential size of rebalancing. If banks responded to limits by rebalancing only into other eurozone sovereigns, flows would net out, and there would be no "gap" to be filled by other investors. But these effects are unlikely to cancel out completely. Our analysis shows that rebalancing volumes are large compared with outstanding debt for some countries, so diversification by banks could affect sovereign yields. If banks have to diversify their government bond holdings, many would be likely to avoid lower-rated sovereign risks, especially as they have focused on exiting these in recent years. Unrealised gains and losses from available-for-sale portfolios will also start to affect banks' capital, probably encouraging them to reduce concentrations to riskier sovereigns to avoid volatility in their capital bases. Banks may consider rebalancing into non-sovereign exposures that are eligible as high-quality liquid assets under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR). This would include certain covered bonds that are now eligible as highest-quality and most liquid "level 1" LCR assets, alongside EU government bonds. Banks in southern eurozone countries could rebalance towards higher-quality but lower-yielding liquid assets. But this would depress already weak earnings in some cases. There is also a wider issue of concessionary capital requirements for sovereign and regional exposures that the ECB might also address. The EU applies a 0% standardised sovereign risk weight to all member states and many regional governments. If this treatment is changed and capital is required for sovereign exposures, banks' rebalancing would be likely to accelerate. Contact: Alan Adkins Senior Director Credit Policy +44 20 3530 1702 James Longsdon Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1076 Bridget Gandy Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1095 Douglas Renwick Senior Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1045 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.