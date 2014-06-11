FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch downgrades Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's revenue bonds
June 11, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

Fitch downgrades Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's revenue bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Fitch downgraded Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority power revenue bonds to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+', citing concerns about the utility’s ability to manage near-term liquidity demands.

The ratings agency said the cut reflected PREPA's diminished liquidity as evidenced by lower than anticipated cash balances, the maturity of its $250 million line of credit and the pending maturity of a second $550 million line of credit in August. (r.reuters.com/dep99v)

Fitch placed the ‘BB’ rating on Rating Watch Negative. (Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

