Fitch: Pricing Remains a Concern for China Bank AT1/T2 Investors

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, December 03 (Fitch) The planned issuance of Basel III capital securities by Chinese banks in the remainder of 2014, and in 2015, has gained significant interest among global investors, but there are reservations about whether pricing will adequately reflect the risks, according to Fitch Ratings' latest Asia-Pacific Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey. In the survey, due to be published in mid-December, 67% of respondents stated that they may be investing in China bank securities as they come to market, but that current pricing was unlikely to compensate for the risks. Following Bank of China's (BoC) USD6.5bn Additional Tier One (AT1) capital issue in October, ICBC announced pricing guidance on 2 December for its own USD5.7bn preference share issue. The key terms are largely in line with those of BOC. However, ICBC will include a yuan tranche in addition to US dollar and euro tranches, whereas BOC only offered US dollars. ICBC will also not allow redemptions for the euro tranche until 2021, while redemptions for the dollar and yuan tranches will be allowed in 2019. ICBC has offered a yield guidance of between 6.0%-6.1% for its issue. BOC's 6.75% AT1 issue launched on 15 October was trading at 102.809 on 4 December, according to Bloomberg data. Fitch's approach to rating such AT1 instruments is to anchor from the bank's Viability Rating (VR), which is 'bb' in the case of both BoC and ICBC. The sub-investment-grade anchors, and the basis of coupon non-payment not being fully discretionary, means that Fitch would have notched three times to reflect additional non-performance risk (i.e. over and above that already represented by the VR) and for loss severity. Some of the pricing uncertainty around the potential credit-related risks attached to these instruments is captured in Fitch's sub-investment-grade VRs for the Chinese banks. These relate primarily to concerns about the true extent of asset issues - and, by implication, the robustness of overall capitalisation in the sector. These risks and related concerns will rise for the banks as the economy slows, with ongoing rebalancing and financial liberalisation. Fitch does not factor in support for AT1 securities, though domestic investors tend to view the likelihood of state banks triggering compulsory conversion as very low. This is reflected by the small spread between AT1 and the more senior Tier 2 instruments. In addition to uncertainty over support, international investors will also face risks from uncertainty over which government entity or regulator can declare the bank non-viable. As Fitch has highlighted in earlier reports, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has discretion to determine the point of non-viability (PONV), but the central bank (PBOC) and the State Council may also play roles in determining PONV. Fitch maintains that the issuance of capital securities by Chinese banks is positive for stability in providing a supportive buffer at a time when growth has slowed and macroeconomic conditions have weakened. Forthcoming pressures on profitability from interest-rate liberalisation and potential asset-quality risks arising from the growth slowdown add further to the incentive for Chinese authorities to push for bolstering bank balance sheets. Contacts: Grace Wu Senior Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Monica Insoll Managing Director Credit Market Research +44 20 3530 1060 Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: China Banks: Applying Fitchâ€™s Criteria on Basel III Capital Instruments here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.