Fitch Publishes 10M14 Russian Banks Datawatch

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 10M14 - Excel File here MOSCOW, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue includes balance sheet figures as of 1 November 2014, as well as changes in October 2014. In addition, charts indicate changes in the last month for Russia's main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks. Fitch notes the following key developments in October 2014: - Corporate loans increased by RUB1.3trn (4.7%) in nominal terms in October. Adjusted for 6.5% rouble depreciation against the US dollar, growth was a more moderate RUB0.9trn (3%), but still significantly higher than the 1.1% monthly average in 9M14. About 75% of the total increase was in state-related banks (mainly Sberbank and VTB). -Retail lending grew by a moderate RUB119bn (1%) in nominal terms, or RUB101bn (0.9%) net of the depreciation effect. Almost 90% of October's growth was accounted for by state banks. Among retail banks, only Tinkoff showed material growth - of 2.1% - while others were either stable or moderately deleveraging. -Customer funding grew by RUB1.3trn (3.5%) in nominal terms, but after adjusting for rouble devaluation by only RUB538bn (1.5%), comprising RUB155bn and RUB384bn inflows of, respectively, retail and corporate (excluding government entities) funding. The same RUB538bn figure, broken down by currency, shows that inflows were entirely in foreign currencies amounting to RUB836bn (RUB621bn corporate, RUB215bn retail), while rouble deposits decreased by RUB298bn (RUB237bn corporate, RUB61bn retail). -The gap between lending and funding growth was again compensated by government money, with net inflows of RUB773bn comprising Central Bank of Russia funding (RUB514bn), deposits of the Ministry of Finance (RUB165bn) and other government bodies/regions (RUB94bn). As a result, the share of government funding of the sector's liabilities reached 14.7% as of 1 November, a new record. -The sector reported RUB47bn of net income in October (8.1% annualised ROE, down from 13.3% in 9M14). The drop was mainly due to Sberbank's lower profit (RUB7bn compared with RUB32bn monthly average for 9M14), affected by the provisioning of its Mechel exposure at close to 100% and extra reserving for Ukrainian risks and other exposures. The other two state banks with similar high-risk exposures were in our view less conservative: VTB (parent bank) released about RUB7bn of reserves, but still showed a small loss of RUB1.3bn, while Gazprombank created RUB6bn of reserves and was marginally above break-even. Among privately-owned banks, Alfa was the top performer, earning RUB12bn due to growth of interest/fee income and FX gains. Among retail banks, only Tinkoff, Russian Standard and Sovcombank were profitable, while Home Credit, Orient Express, OTP, Svyaznoy and Rencredit were loss-making. -Capitalisation remains moderate. As of 1 November, 16 banks from the sample had a total capital ratio (N1, 10% required minimum) below 11%, including six below 10.5%. These were VTB (10.06%, down from 10.6% a month ago), Bank ROST (10.4%, down from 13.1% due to a RUB3.4bn impairment-driven loss), Bank Rossiysky Capital (10.5%), Krayinvestbank (10.5%), Moscow Industrial Bank (10.1%) and Fondservisbank (10.3%). The latest datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Anton Lopatin Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Timur Lebedev Analyst +7 495 956 99 83 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.