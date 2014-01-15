FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Publishes 1H14 EMEA Building Materials Dashboard
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes 1H14 EMEA Building Materials Dashboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA 1H14 Building Materials Dashboard. The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Modest recovery after disappointing 2013

- What Fitch is watching: US recovery, impact of cost cutting plans and possible new assets optimisation deals (asset swaps, JV creations)

- The ratings impact of the above

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EMEA Building Material Dashboard - 1H14

here

The Building Materials Dashboard will be published semi-annually at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
