Fitch Publishes 1H14 UK Life Insurance Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Life Insurance Dashboard 1H14 here LONDON, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a Dashboard on the UK life insurance sector, following insurers' recent 1H14 results announcements. Fitch's sector outlook for UK life insurers is negative, reflecting threats to profitability from government initiatives on pensions and increased regulatory scrutiny into how insurers treat their customers. However, most major insurers will be able to absorb the negative effects because they have diverse businesses and strong capital positions - important factors underpinning their credit ratings. As announced in the Budget, customers will no longer have to use their pension pots to buy an annuity. The GBP12bn-a-year annuity market may shrink dramatically, as many savers will choose to access their pensions as cash or via drawdown products instead. The Dashboard shows how sales of annuities fared in 1H14, gives an update on insurers' capital positions and identifies some important developments to keep track of. The 'UK Life Insurance Dashboard 1H14' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.