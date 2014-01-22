FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Publishes 2014 Global Corporate Outlooks Compendium
#Market News
January 22, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes 2014 Global Corporate Outlooks Compendium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a collation of its corporate sector outlooks

The report covers key corporate sector outlooks across five continents: everything from US agribusiness to Chinese homebuilders is covered in our 2014 Global Corporate Outlook series. We have summarised the near-term expectations for each region’s sectors in a single-volume compendium, providing a handy desk reference for negotiating the ever-changing corporate landscape in 2014.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Global Corporate 2014 Outlook Compendium

