Fitch Publishes 2nd Ed. High Yield Food, Beverage, Restaurants and Consumer Products Hand Book

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its second edition of the 'High Yield Food, Beverage, Restaurants (FBR) and Consumer Products Hand Book', a 250-plus page report that provides a comprehensive analysis of leveraged finance companies within the sectors. The report profiles 20 high yield FBR and Consumer Products issuers. Each company report includes Fitch's assessment of the business and financial profile, as well as key selected financial data, a detailed debt organizational chart, and covenant analyses. Corporate actions such as leverage buyouts (LBOs), initial public offerings (IPOs), acquisitions and divestitures (including spinoffs) have had the most significant impact on the credit profiles of the firms in Fitch's FBR and Consumer Products group over the past 12 months. The largest transaction was Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.'s (Berkshire) and 3G Capital's (3G) $28 billion acquisition of H.J. Heinz Company (Heinz) (Fitch Issuer Default Rating of 'BB-'; Stable Outlook), which closed on June 7, 2013. Fitch believes the flurry of activity has been enabled by low financing costs and an improved equity market. LBOs have forced some fixed-income investors to reposition their portfolios or adopt more defensive investment strategies. IPOs have increased financial flexibility and fostered debt reduction. Acquisitions have been opportunistic, improving the competitiveness and diversification of firms discussed in this report. Lastly, for firms that have engaged in divestitures, the associated debt reduction has been substantial and effective at reducing their financial risk. Most of the highlighted firms have also benefited from the extended period of low interest rates, which has resulted in high-coupon debt being refinanced, term loans repriced and maturities extended. Several companies have amended their credit facilities in order to increase borrowing capacity or enhance flexibility around restrictive covenants. As a result, Fitch believes that liquidity is more than adequate to satisfy near-term fixed obligations for the FBR and consumer product issuers covered in this report. The corporate actions as described above could continue for certain firms reviewed in this report. Private firms involved in past leverage buyouts include ARAMARK, Del Monte Corporation (Del Monte; IDR 'B'; Negative Outlook), Michael Foods Group, Inc. (not publicly rated ), and Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC (NPR). Private equity firms have not only accessed the market to fund leveraged transactions, they have also taken advantage of improved equity market conditions with IPO or secondary offerings of investments. The following companies are discussed in this report: --ACCO Brands Corp. --ARAMARK Corporation --Bloomin' Brands, Inc. --Burger King Worldwide, Inc. --Constellation Brands, Inc. --Dean Foods Company --Del Monte Corporation --DineEquity Inc. --Dole Food Co., Inc. --Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. --Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. --H.J. Heinz Company --JBS S.A. --Michael Foods Group, Inc. --Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC --Revlon Consumer Products Corporation --Smithfield Foods, Inc. --Spectrum Brands, Inc. --Weight Watchers International, Inc. --Wendy's Company (The) The full report 'High Yield Food, Beverage, Restaurants and Consumer Products Hand Book' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. Contact: Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Judi M. Rossetti, CFA/CPA Senior Director +1-312-368 2077 William Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368 3186 Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368 3195 Grace Barnett Director +1-212-908-0718 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.