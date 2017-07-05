(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 5M17 -
Excel File
here
MOSCOW, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
edition of the
"Russian Banks Datawatch", a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The publication includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 June 2017, as well as changes
during May 2017
and since 1 January 2017
- Charts illustrating balance-sheet changes in 5M17 for the main
state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in the banking sector
in May 2017:
Corporate loans nominally decreased by RUB30 billion (0.1%), but
after adjusting
for a minor rouble appreciation against the dollar grew by RUB62
billion (0.2%).
The largest FX-adjusted increases were reported by VTB group
(RUB82 billion,
1.4%), Russian Agricultural Bank (Rusag, RUB33 billion, 2.2%),
Sberbank of
Russia (RUB31 billion, 0.3%), Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB51
billion, 5.4%, but
was partly offset by a RUB35 billion decrease of reverse repo
exposure in
subsidiary SKS-Bank), VBRR and Trust (each by RUB17 billion,
13%), while
considerable decreases occurred in National Clearing Centre
(RUB50 billion, 8%,
all corporate reverse repo), Gazprombank Joint-Stock Company)
(RUB43 billion,
1.3%), Promsvyazbank (RUB23 billion, 3.4%) and AO Raiffeisenbank
(RUB19 billion,
5.5%).
Retail loans grew a moderate RUB76 billion (0.7%), with VTB
group achieving a
higher 1.5% and accounting for 40% of sector growth. Among the
specialised
retail banks Tinkoff Bank and Rencredit grew 2%-3%, Home Credit
& Finance Bank
and Russian Standard were around stable, while Joint Stock
Company OTP Bank
deleveraged by 1.5%.
As the Ministry of Finance (Minfin) did not sell FX reserves in
January-May,
there was no rouble issuance by the Central Bank of Russia
(CBR), but customer
funding inflow was still significant in May. Adjusting for
rouble appreciation
customer accounts (excluding those from government entities)
grew RUB576 billion
(1.2%), of which RUB516 billion was from corporate and RUB60
billion from retail
clients.
Large FX-adjusted corporate account inflows occurred in VTB
group (RUB185
billion, 3.5%), Sberbank (RUB82 billion, 1.5%), Joint Stock
Company Alfa-Bank
(Alfa, RUB58 billion, 7%), Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB51 billion,
9%), AO
UniCredit Bank (RUB55 billion, 9%), Rosbank (RUB36 billion, 14%)
and Moscow
Exchange group's National Clearing Centre and National Reserve
Depositary
(together RUB63 billion). Considerable outflows were seen in
Gazprombank (RUB109
billion, 3.8%) and Rusag (RUB49 billion, 4.6%).
Retail funding inflow was skewed towards VTB group and Rusag,
which managed to
attract, respectively, RUB35 billion (1.3%) and RUB25 billion
(3.7%), making up
the majority of the sector's monthly growth.
State funding decreased RUB380 billion after adjusting for
currency moves. This
was a net result of repayments of RUB424 billion to CBR and
RUB85 billion to
Minfin and borrowing of RUB129 billion from regional and federal
budgets. VTB
group made the largest net repayment of RUB318 billion,
returning RUB316 billion
to CBR and RUB105 billion to Minfin, while borrowing RUB103
billion from
regional and federal budgets. A further RUB75 billion was repaid
by Alfa, mainly
to CBR and MinFin. Gazprombank borrowed RUB68 billion, mainly
from regional and
federal budgets.
Sector liquidity was generally sound (highly liquid assets,
including cash,
short-term bank placements and unpledged government bonds
accounted for 19% of
sector assets at end-May), although unevenly distributed.
Sberbank and most
foreign and large private banks had surplus liquidity as they
have repaid the
majority of CBR funding and kept RUB0.6 trillion on
interest-bearing deposits
with CBR. However, VTB group, Gazprombank and Rusag were still
reliant on state
funding, accounting for 74% of the RUB2.4 trillion still
outstanding. Some
smaller banks experienced tight liquidity, including Moscow
Industrial Bank (6%
of highly liquid assets, covering customer accounts by 8%) and
Jugra (4%, 5%),
which also had limited volumes of unpledged securities.
The sector reported a moderate RUB75 billion net profit in May
(annualised ROAE
of 11%). Sberbank outperformed the sector earning RUB55 billion
(22%). Large
losses were reported by PJSC Sovcombank (RUB6.6 billion, 13% of
end-April
equity, mostly reversal of a similar technical gain in April)
and Jugra (RUB2.8
billion, 10%, presumably due to creation of extra reserves).
Among the
specialised retail banks, Russian Standard reported high RUB2.8
billion net
income (6% of end-April equity, but the nature of this profit is
unclear),
Tinkoff earned 4%, Home Credit and Rencredit about 2% and OTP
was break-even.
The sampled banks' average capital ratios were stable in May as
lending growth
was compensated by internal capital generation. All 10
systemically important
banks complied with capital requirements including buffers (core
Tier 1 ratio of
6.1%, Tier 1 ratio of 7.6% and total ratio of 9.6%); however,
Promsvyazbank had
only a minimal cushion with a Tier 1 ratio of 7.7%.
Non-systemically important banks' requirements (including
buffers) are slightly
lower at 5.75%, 7.25% and 9.25%, respectively. Six of the
sampled banks
(excluding failed and rescued banks and those not reporting
capital ratios) had
capital ratios above the minimum capital requirements, but did
not meet the
regulatory buffers. These are Post Bank, Bank Rossiysky Capital,
UBRIR, Moscow
Industrial Bank, Orient Express Bank and PJSC Asian Pacific
Bank. An inability
to meet buffer requirements by the end of the quarter could lead
to limitations
on dividend payments, but would not represent grounds for a
license withdrawal.
In addition, Uraltransbank was in breach not only of the buffer
but also the
minimum Tier 1 capital requirement itself for 18 days in May
(reported ratio
4.7% at end-May vs. required minimum of 6%), which according to
Russian
legislation may result in regulatory intervention.
We estimated that at end-5M17 the capital buffers (excluding
potential future
profits) of 27 of the sampled banks (excluding failed and
rescued banks, and
those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to absorb
potential losses
equal to less than 5% of loans (based on minimal capital
requirements) and five
could absorb less than 1%. The latter are Post Bank, SKS-bank,
UBRIR, Moscow
Industrial and Uraltransbank.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
above link.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001