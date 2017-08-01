Fitch Publishes 6M17 Russian Banks Datawatch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 1H17 here MOSCOW, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the "Russian Banks Datawatch", a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The publication includes: - Balance sheet numbers as of 1 July 2017, as well as changes during June 2017 and since 1 January 2017 - Profit and loss statement for 1H17 - Charts illustrating balance-sheet changes in 1H17 for the main state-related, privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks - Special report on the main changes in the figures and trends in the Russian banking system in 1H17 Fitch notes the following key developments in the banking sector in June 2017: Corporate loans nominally increased by RUB503 billion (1.4%), but after adjusting for 4.5% rouble depreciation against the dollar were about stable. The largest FX-adjusted increases were reported by Sberbank (RUB187 billion, 1.7%), Russian Agricultural Bank (Rusag, RUB61 billion, 4%), Joint Stock Company Alfa-Bank (Alfa, RUB57 billion, 4.4%), Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB66 billion, 6.5% but was partially offset by RUB41 billion decrease of reverse repo exposures in subsidiary SKS-Bank) and National Clearing Centre (RUB71 billion, 12.4%, all corporate reverse repo). Considerable decreases occurred in VTB group (RUB157 billion, 2.6%) and FC Otkritie (RUB136 billion, 8.1%). Retail loans net of exchange movements grew by RUB135 billion (1.2%). The growth was mainly in state-banks, namely in Sberbank (RUB52 billion, 1.2%) and VTB group (RUB51 billion, 2.4%). Among the specialised retail banks Tinkoff Bank, Home Credit & Finance Bank and Rencredit grew by 1%-3%, Russian Standard was stable, while Joint Stock Company OTP Bank deleveraged by 6% (probably due to loan write-offs and/or bad debt sale as the decrease was mainly in overdue exposures). As the Ministry of Finance (Minfin) did not sell FX reserves in January-May there was no rouble issuance by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and funding inflow was limited in June. Adjusting for rouble depreciation, customer funds increased by RUB38 billion (0.1%), which was a net result of RUB343 billion outflow of corporate accounts (1.3%) and RUB381 billion inflow of retail deposits (1.6%). Large FX-adjusted corporate account outflows occurred in Bank VTB (RUB269 billion, 5.7%, offsetting RUB185 billion inflow in May), Joint Stock Company Gazprombank (RUB138 billion, 4.8%), Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB25 billion, 3.8%), the Moscow Exchange group's National Clearing Centre and National Settlement Depositary (together RUB75 billion), Jugra (RUB31 billion, 83%, prior to the imposition by the CBR of a moratorium on deposit withdrawals and subsequent licence withdrawal in July) and Sviaz-Bank (RUB36 billion, 29%). Notable increases in corporate accounts were seen in Sberbank (RUB81 billion, 1.4%), Rusag (RUB140 billion, 13.4%), Alfa (RUB50 billion, 5.2%) and ING Bank (Eurasia) JSC (RUB26 billion, 32%). Retail deposits inflow was more or less even across the sector in June. State funding increased by RUB81 billion after adjusting for currency moves. This was a net result of repayments of RUB80 billion to regional and federal budgets and RUB18 billion to other government funds and borrowing of RUB28 billion from the CBR and RUB151 billion from Minfin. The largest net borrowings were made by VTB Group (RUB57 billion, 5% increase), Rusag (RUB43 billion, 17%) and B&N Bank (RUB41 billion, 169%). The usage of expensive government funding is indicative of liquidity constraints, in particular in the case of B&N Bank, which used the CBR money to repay a RUB52 billion (5% of liabilities) outflow of interbank funding, while the bank's liquidity buffer is only moderate. Sector liquidity is generally good (highly liquid assets, including cash, short-term bank placements and unpledged government bonds accounted for 20% of sector assets at end-June), although unevenly distributed. Sberbank and most large private and foreign banks have liquidity surpluses as they have repaid the majority or all of CBR funding and as of 1 July kept RUB0.6 trillion on interest-bearing deposits with the CBR. However, VTB, Gazprombank and Rusag are still reliant on state funding, accounting for 75% of the RUB2.6 trillion still outstanding. Some smaller banks have tight liquidity buffers, including Moscow Industrial Bank (7% of total assets, 8% coverage of customer accounts)) and Jugra (5%, 6%; its license was subsequently withdrawn by the CBR in July); these banks also had limited volumes of unpledged securities. The sector reported a moderate RUB81 billion net profit in June (annualised ROAE of 11%). Sberbank outperformed the sector earning RUB55 billion (22%). Large impairment-driven losses were reported by Jugra (RUB17 billion, 68% of end-May equity, compensated by a RUB25 billion gain mainly from the conversion of shareholder subordinated debt into equity, reported as material aid) and FC Otkritie sister Bank TRUST (RUB10 billion, equity was already negative), which is under a rehabilitation programme. Among specialised retail banks, Tinkoff and Rencredit outperformed other banks, reporting monthly profits equal to 5%-6% of equity, while Russian Standard, OTP and Home Credit earned 1%-3%. The sampled banks' average capital ratios decreased on average by 30bps due to appreciation of FX-denominated risk-weighted assets as a result of rouble depreciation and also dividend payments (Sberbank declared RUB156 billion dividends for 2016). All 10 systemically important banks complied with capital requirements including buffers (core Tier 1 ratio of 6.1%, Tier 1 ratio of 7.6% and total ratio of 9.6%); however, Promsvyazbank had only a small cushion with a Tier 1 ratio of 8%, although it plans to issue USD900 million of perpetual subordinated debt, which could boost the Tier 1 ratio by 400bps-500bps. Non-systemically important banks' requirements (including buffers) are slightly lower at 5.75%, 7.25% and 9.25%, respectively. Three of the sampled banks (excluding failed and rescued banks and those not reporting capital ratios) had capital ratios above the minimum capital requirements, but did not meet the regulatory buffers. These were UBRIR, Absolut Bank (which expects to attract RUB5 billion of new equity in 3Q17) and Moscow Industrial Bank. An inability to meet buffer requirements by the end of the quarter could lead to limitations on dividend payments, but would not represent grounds for a license withdrawal. In addition, Uraltransbank was in breach not only of the buffer but also the minimum Tier 1 capital requirement itself (reported ratio 4.7% at end-June vs. required minimum of 6%), which may result in regulatory intervention unless the banks is able to rectify this by end-August, according to a plan agreed with the CBR. Peresvet bank, which failed last year and was rescued through a voluntary bail-in, complied with capital ratios having restored RUB57 billion of reserves in 1H17, which suggests that it was granted forbearance allowing it to defer creation of these reserves. This would differ from the majority of other rescues, where reserves were created immediately, but where banks received forbearance to temporarily violate capital ratios. We estimate that at end-1H17 the capital buffers (excluding potential profits) of 24 of the sampled banks (excluding failed and rescued banks, and those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to absorb potential losses equal to less than 5% of loans (based on minimal capital requirements) and two could absorb less than 1%. The latter are SKS-bank and Uraltransbank. The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link. 