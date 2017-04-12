(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has published the 'AA-(idn)' national long-term rating of PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk's (Alfamart; AA-(idn)/Stable) proposed IDR3 trillion bond programme and proposed IDR1 trillion senior unsecured bond issued under the programme. Alfamart will use issue proceeds to refinance existing debt. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS Robust Store Growth: Fitch expects Alfamart to continue its store rollout at a rate of 1,200 stores per year in 2017 and 2018 (2016: around 1,250 stores). Similarly, the agency expects its Alfamidi store format to expand at a stable rate of 200 stores per annum over the same period. We expect more than 60% of the new stores to be located outside Java in areas with low modern retail penetration and higher revenue growth rates. The high rate of store openings should help Alfamart maintain strong annual revenue growth of above 12% for the next two years - higher than Indonesia's modern trade and grocery sales growth, which Nielsen data shows at above 9% for 2016. We forecast Alfamart's consolidated revenue to double to more than IDR70 trillion by 2018, from less than IDR35 trillion in 2013. Strong Market Position: Robust expansion has helped Alfamart maintain its solid modern retail market position in Indonesia. The company is the second-largest mini-market operator in terms of store numbers, revenue and geographical presence; slightly behind PT Indomarco Prismatama's Indomaret stores. Fitch expects the mini-market format to remain the dominant modern retail format, due to its ability to penetrate rural areas that have less traffic, together with its favourable store offerings. Stable Profitability; Negative FCF: Fitch expects Alfamart's EBITDA margin to remain stable at around 6% in 2017 and 2018, as the company implements cost controls and increases the use of its new warehouses built in 2016. Nonetheless, cash flow from operations of around IDR3 trillion will be insufficient to pay annual capex of more than IDR3.5 trillion, necessitating additional borrowing to fund expansion. However, EBITDA growth from new store openings will help Alfamart maintain FFO net leverage, adjusted for pre-paid rents, below 2.5x. Defensive Product Mix: Alfamart's credit profile is supported by its resilient product composition compared with larger retailers - stocking less non-discretionary products, such as electronics. Alfamart generates more than 68% of its revenue from food-related products, which are stable and defensive in nature. Structural Subordination at MIDI: Alfamart owns 86.72% of PT Midi Utama Indonesia Tbk (MIDI, not rated), which generates more than IDR800 billion in annual EBITDA and accounts for more than 20% of Alfamart's consolidated EBITDA. MIDI had outstanding banking facilities of more than IDR2 trillion at end-2016 to support its store expansion. Alfamart's creditors are structurally subordinated to those of MIDI, as Alfamart can only access cash flows at MIDI after the latter services its debt; although the current level of structural subordination is insignificant. However, further increase in debt at MIDI could affect creditors at the Alfamart level. Regulatory Compliance Risk: Fitch sees evolving regulations as a major risk for Indonesian retailers. For example, Alfamart's franchised stores only made up 27% of its total stores at end-2016; insufficient to meet the minimum 40% ratio required by October 2017. We do not expect any major monetary penalty that may affect the company's credit profile. DERIVATION SUMMARY Alfamart has lower FFO-adjusted net leverage, a less aggressive financial policy and more stable revenue growth compared with PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI, AA-(idn)/Stable). These factors compensate for TBI's solid margin of above 80% and long-term contracted cash flows. Alfamart also compares well with PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (AA-(idn)/Stable). Both companies have solid market positions in their respective industries. Japfa's higher margin and cost pass-through ability are compensated by Alfamart's defensive cash flows and lower leverage. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Addition of 1,200 Alfamart stores and 200 Alfamidi stores per annum in 2017 and 2018. - Year-on-year sales per-day growth of 3% for Alfamart stores. - Dividend payout ratio of 30% in 2017 and 2018 (2016: 40%). RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - FFO fixed-charge coverage rising above 3.0x on a sustained basis (2016: 2.9x). - FFO net leverage, adjusted for pre-paid rents, falling below 2.0x on a sustained basis (2016: 1.5x). Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - FFO fixed-charge coverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained basis. - FFO net leverage, adjusted for pre-paid rents, rising above 3.0x on a sustained basis. LIQUIDITY Solid Liquidity and Funding Access: Alfamart had a IDR937 billion cash balance and IDR2 trillion of unutilised committed facilities at end-2016, against approximately IDR1.5 trillion in short-term debt maturities, including the IDR1 trillion maturity of Indonesian rupiah bonds due in June 2017. We believe refinancing risk is low due to the company's strong access to bank funding and proven record of accessing the local bond market. Contact: Primary Analyst Olly Prayudi Associate Director +62 21 2988 6812 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch's total debt calculation deducts prepaid rent, which is normally funded by external borrowings. Fitch has capitalised annual rental payments by a multiple of 5.0x applicable for Indonesia. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001