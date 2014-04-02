RPT-Fitch Publishes Alpine Tour 2014 Multimedia Summary

(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a multimedia document that comprises the analyst presentations and links to related research from its annual Alpine cross-sector tour, which was held on 18-20 March 2014.
Key topics include:
Sovereigns Overview: Global Growth and Adjustment - Global Growth Forecasts
Global and European Banks - Global Trading and Universal Banks Update
European Banks - Fitch’s New Support Landscape for European Banks
Central & East European banks - CEE: Fragile Recovery
European, German, Austrian & Swiss Insurers: Review, Prospects & Challenges
Covered Bonds and Structured Finance: Trends and Challenges
European High Yield - Leveraged Credit in Transition
The document is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: The Alpine Tour 2014