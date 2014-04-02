FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Publishes Alpine Tour 2014 Multimedia Summary
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes Alpine Tour 2014 Multimedia Summary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a multimedia document that comprises the analyst presentations and links to related research from its annual Alpine cross-sector tour, which was held on 18-20 March 2014.

Key topics include:

Sovereigns Overview: Global Growth and Adjustment - Global Growth Forecasts

Global and European Banks - Global Trading and Universal Banks Update

European Banks - Fitch’s New Support Landscape for European Banks

Central & East European banks - CEE: Fragile Recovery

European, German, Austrian & Swiss Insurers: Review, Prospects & Challenges

Covered Bonds and Structured Finance: Trends and Challenges

European High Yield - Leveraged Credit in Transition

The document is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: The Alpine Tour 2014

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
