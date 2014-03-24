Fitch Publishes Approach to Rate and Assess Brazilian Bank Hybrids Report

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released a special report that details the agency's approach for rating Brazilian bank hybrid securities. This report explains how Fitch will rate these securities and how these securities are accounted for under Fitch's bank capital adequacy assessment. 'Recent changes adopted in capital requirements for Brazilian banks are robust and, in Fitch Ratings' view, closely aligned to the Basel III standards' said Alejandro Garcia, Senior Director at Fitch's Financial Institutions Group in Latin America. 'Regulations have enhanced the definitions of the different capital layers, as well as the features that should be contained in hybrid securities to be accounted for as regulatory capital'. Major regulatory changes were introduced in 2013 and will be subject to a phase-in period over the next few years. Fitch believes that banks will be able to absorb these changes, although with some challenges starting on 2015. For the most loss-absorbing hybrid securities that will be accounted for as additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) under local regulations, Fitch's baseline scenario is to rate these -4 notches from the anchor rating, but potentially up to -5 if there is full discretion to omit coupons. The notching for Tier 2 (T2) securities will be more diverse according to the various features that these securities could contain, but will likely range between -1 to -4 from the anchor rating. Fitch considers that the new T2 securities are relatively riskier than legacy T2. The notching applied to hybrids issued by speculative grade banks could be narrower relative to investment grade banks. Fitch's notching approach for hybrid securities is additive for both the issue's loss severity and its risk of non-performance. A bank's viability rating (VR), which assesses its intrinsic credit quality, will be the typical anchor from which hybrid securities will be notched. However, in certain circumstances the anchor could be different. For hybrid securities issued by strategic subsidiaries of highly-rated foreign banks and T2 securities issued by state-owned systemically important banks, Fitch will likely use the bank's supported Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as the anchor. The notching for these securities could also be lesser, since external support could reduce or even eliminate the issue's risk of non-performance. For AT1 hybrids, the equity content under Fitch's approach will likely be 50%, but could go up to 100% if the trigger for conversion/write down trigger is materially higher than the 5.125% regulatory minimum. T2 securities will likely receive no equity credit, unless these are perpetual with full discretion to cancel coupons, or contain a high trigger loss-absorbing write-down or conversion feature. Fitch could assign more equity credit to hybrids subscribed by affiliated investors, either a parent company or the sovereign, relative to the equity credit of an equivalent issue subscribed by unaffiliated investors. Contact: Alejandro Garcia, CFA Senior Director Monterrey, Mexico +52-818-399-9146 Rita Goncalves Senior Director Rio de Janeiro, Brazil +55-21-4503-2621 Franklin Santarelli Managing Director New York, NY +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitchâ€™s Approach for Basel III Hybrids in Brazil (Recent Regulatory Changes Lead to Wider Notching, but also to Some Equity Content) here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.