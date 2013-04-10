FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Publishes Asia-Pacific Q113 Sovereign Overview
April 10, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes Asia-Pacific Q113 Sovereign Overview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the Q113 edition of the Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview. The report offers a snapshot sovereign credit profile for each of the 16 countries rated by Fitch in Asia-Pacific.

This quarter’s edition follows the upgrades of Thailand to ‘BBB+’ on 8 March and Philippines to investment grade ‘BBB-’ on 27 March. It also follows the downgrade of China’s Local currency Issuer Default Rating to ‘A+’ on 9 April.

“Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview” is available from www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Asia-Pacific Sovereign Credit Overview, Q113

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
