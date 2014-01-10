RPT-Fitch Publishes Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview January 2014

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Three of 17 Fitch-rated Asia-Pacific sovereigns are on Negative Outlook, with the rest on Stable Outlook, Fitch Ratings says today in a report, “Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview January 2014”. The Stable Outlooks for most of the sovereigns illustrate Fitch’s view that the region can weather foreseeable pressures in 2014, including China’s rebalancing and Fed tapering without systemic stress.

Fitch’s Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview provides summary credit views on all 17 Fitch-rated sovereigns in the region. An accompanying report, “2014 Outlook: Emerging Asia Sovereigns” looks at regional themes affecting the nine Fitch-rated emerging market sovereigns.

“Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview January 2014” is available from www.fitchresearch.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview January 2014

here