Fitch Publishes 'BB' Ratings for SLM Corporation; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' for SLM Corporation (SLM) and Sallie Mae Bank. The Rating Outlook is Positive. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT SLM's ratings reflect its market leading position in the U.S. private education loan industry, predominately prime loan portfolio and high co-signor rates, and the non-dischargeability of private student loans in bankruptcy. Rating constraints include SLM's monoline business model, the duration mismatch between demand deposits and longer-term student loans, and the sensitivity and stability of the deposit base to rising interest rates. The Positive Outlook reflects the expectation for stable credit performance in the face of increased portfolio seasoning, as a larger percentage of loans have entered repayment, enhanced earnings stability resulting from the reduction in gain on sale income, solid capitalization, improved funding diversification, with the inaugural unsecured debt issuance, and continued execution on growth and risk management objectives following the company's separation from Navient Corporation in 2014. Asset quality remains solid as the portfolio has continued to season and a larger percentage of loans have entered repayment. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans in repayment increased to 0.96% in 2016 compared to 0.82% in 2015 driven primarily by portfolio seasoning. The strong credit performance is supported by the 89% co-signer rate on loan originations and a prime-focused underwriting strategy as evidenced by the average FICO score of 748. Profitability has stabilized over the past year as the asset growth cap on SLM previously enforced by the FDIC was eased in 2015. This enabled SLM to cease selling a portion of the loans it originated, which had previously increased earnings volatility. Going forward, Fitch expects profitability to be more stable as gain on sale income will no longer be a significant component of SLM's revenue. SLM's net interest margin increased to 5.68% in 2016 from 5.49% in 2015, driven by loan growth which was partially offset by a higher cost of funds due to an increase in LIBOR. The stability of NIM will remain dependent on the stickiness of SLM's deposit base and its sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Capitalization remains solid with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.6% at the end of 2016 compared to 14.4% at the end of 2015. The decline in the CET1 ratio reflects strong loan growth of 8% in 2016. SLM also completed its first Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test (DFAST) exercise in 2016, which concluded that SLM has sufficient capital levels to support its student loan portfolio in the event of severe stress. Fitch expects SLM's CET1 ratio to trend lower in the near-term as loan growth remains elevated, but the firm is expected to maintain a cushion above well-capitalized requirements. Although SLM's funding profile has improved, it remains a ratings constraint. Prior to the unsecured debt issuance, SLM had targeted a funding mix of 80% deposits and 20% securitization. The majority of SLM's deposits are brokered, which are considered less stable than traditional retail deposits. Fitch also believes that the duration of brokered deposits does not align as well with student loan assets as would securitizations and unsecured debt, particularly during periods of rising interest rates. While Fitch views last week's unsecured debt issuance positively, as it increases SLM's funding flexibility, Fitch believes the transaction was driven primarily by an opportunity to refinance the preferred securities at a lower rate and does not expect unsecured debt issuance to become a meaningful portion of SLM's funding mix over the near-term. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR SLM has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, SLM is not systemically important, and therefore the probability of sovereign support is unlikely. SLM's IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Fitch's 'B+' and 'B' ratings on the Series A and Series B preferred shares, respectively, reflect their linkage the IDRs. The notching reflects the subordinated payment priority and weaker recovery prospects for these instruments, in accordance with Fitch's 'Global Bank Rating Criteria'. The Series B preferred shares are rated one notch below the Series A preferred shares, reflecting in part the non-cumulative nature of this instrument. Fitch expects the Series A preferred shares to be redeemed over the near-term with proceeds from the unsecured debt issuance. DEPOSIT RATINGS The uninsured long-term deposit ratings of Sallie Mae Bank are rated one-notch higher than SLM's long-term IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Ratings could be upgraded if asset quality performance remains solid, as the portfolio seasons, profitability remains relatively stable through a rising interest rate cycle, internet-based deposits provide further evidence of durability in a rising rate environment, and SLM continues to expand the company's risk management infrastructure. Longer-term, ratings could also benefit from enhanced funding flexibility, including reduced reliance on brokered deposits, a higher unsecured funding component, successful execution on planned asset diversification, as measured by sustained profitability, further seasoning of the loan portfolio, and the maintenance of strong capitalization ratios. Ratings could be negatively impacted by deterioration in portfolio credit quality, a weakening funding profile, rapid asset growth, declining capital levels a material change in strategic objectives and priorities, such as rapid expansion into other areas of consumer lending, or increased political uncertainty pertaining to the student loan industry. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Since SLM's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are '5' and 'NF', respectively, there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over the foreseeable future. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The preferred stock ratings are sensitive to any changes in SLM's VR. DEPOSIT RATINGS The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any change in SLM's long- and short-term IDRs. Fitch has published the following ratings: SLM Corporation --Long-term IDR 'BB'; --Short-term IDR 'B'; --Support Rating '5'; --Support Rating Floor 'NF'; --Viability Rating (VR) 'bb'; --Series A Preferred Stock 'B+'; --Series B Preferred Stock 'B'. Sallie Mae Bank --Long-term IDR 'BB'; --Short-term IDR 'B'; --Support Rating '5'; --Support Rating Floor 'NF'; --VR 'bb'; --Long-term Deposits 'BB+'; --Short-term Deposits 'B'. Fitch has assigned the following rating: SLM Corporation -- Senior Unsecured 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Contact: Primary Analyst Jared Kirsch, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0332 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Michael Taiano, CPA Director +1-646-582-4956 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1021699 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM.. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW. FITCHRATINGS.COM /SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001