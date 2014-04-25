FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Publishes Brazilian 'Dashboard: Sugar and Ethanol'
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes Brazilian 'Dashboard: Sugar and Ethanol'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings published today, the Brazilian ‘Dashboard: Sugar and Ethanol’.

The report discusses the main factors driving the credit quality of Brazilian sugar and ethanol companies based on financial figures reported for the 2013-2014 season.

--Main Factor: Even though the bulk of the price decline has already occurred, the currently depressed prices of sugar and the uncertainties regarding the behavior of ethanol prices in Brazil make the market challenging and increase refinancing risks for most of its participants.

--What to Watch: Tight liquidity, high leverage and behavior of both sugar and ethanol prices.

--Rating Impact.

A complete review of these topics and an overview of the sector are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Brazilian Sugar and Ethanol Dashboard

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.