RPT-Fitch Publishes Brazilian Steel Dashboard

Fitch Ratings has published the new Brazilian Steel Dashboard.

The publication explores key themes affecting the credit profiles of the incumbent players within the Brazilian steel industry. Items that are monitored on the report are expectations of domestic steel demand growth, levels of government infrastructure spending, projected steel import levels and effect of the depreciation of the Brazilian Real. In general, liquidity is strong for Brazilian steel companies during 2014 although gross leverage in some cases remains high. Fitch’s expectations of an improvement in the operating environment for Brazilian steel companies are built into their current ratings.

