RPT-Fitch Publishes Brazilian Steel Dashboard
April 25, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes Brazilian Steel Dashboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the new Brazilian Steel Dashboard.

The publication explores key themes affecting the credit profiles of the incumbent players within the Brazilian steel industry. Items that are monitored on the report are expectations of domestic steel demand growth, levels of government infrastructure spending, projected steel import levels and effect of the depreciation of the Brazilian Real. In general, liquidity is strong for Brazilian steel companies during 2014 although gross leverage in some cases remains high. Fitch’s expectations of an improvement in the operating environment for Brazilian steel companies are built into their current ratings.

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Brazilian Steel Dashboard

here

