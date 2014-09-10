Fitch Publishes Brit PLC's IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Brit PLC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Brit Insurance Holdings B.V.'s Long-term IDR at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and Brit PLC's subordinated notes at 'BB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the solid financial profile of the Brit group (Brit), which is supported by strong risk-adjusted capitalisation and underlying earnings. The group reported an overall profit after tax for 1H14 of GBP56.6m (1H13: GBP69m). The reported combined ratio, excluding FX effects, at 1H14 was 88.3% (1H13: 86.2%), aided by a continued benign catastrophe environment. Fitch views positively Brit's streamlined operational structure, writing solely through Lloyd's of London (Lloyd's) as a dedicated global specialty insurer and reinsurer, and its rebalancing of the underwriting portfolio to focus on short tail direct insurance and profitable specialty lines. Brit's initial public offering (IPO), which returned 25% of the company to public ownership, was a natural progression for the insurer, which removes some uncertainty around the possibility and nature of a return to public ownership. Brit continues to be majority-owned by Achilles Netherlands Holdings B.V, a holding company majority owned by funds managed by Apollo Management VII, L.P. and funds advised by CVC Capital Partners Ltd. RATING SENSITIVITIES A combined ratio consistently above 97%, or a marked shift towards a higher-risk investment portfolio as represented by a risky assets-to-equity ratio greater than 100%, could lead to a downgrade. Catastrophic events leading to significant underwriting losses relative to Brit's peer group could also lead to downgrade. A decrease in investment risk as measured by a risky assets-to-equity ratio of less than 50%, coupled with maintenance of current strong underwriting performance, could lead to an upgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.