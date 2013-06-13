RPT-Fitch publishes Brussels Airport Company S.A./N.V. 'BBB(EXP)' expected ratings; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published Brussels Airport Company S.A./N.V.’s (BAC, or the borrower) senior secured debt expected ratings as follows:

EUR500m Senior Secured Notes maturing in seven years or longer: ‘BBB(EXP)', Outlook Stable

EUR350m Term Loan Facility A due 2016: ‘BBB(EXP)', Outlook Stable

EUR500m Term Loan Facility A due 2018: ‘BBB(EXP)', Outlook Stable

EUR250m Capex Facility due 2018: ‘BBB(EXP)', Outlook Stable

EUR50m Revolving Credit Facility due 2018: ‘BBB(EXP)', Outlook Stable

BAC is a newly incorporated entity formed from the merger of Brussels Airport Holdings S.A./N.V. (BAH) and The Brussels Airport Company (TBAC). Privatised in 2004, BAC holds the freehold interest in Brussels Airport, the principal airport in Belgium, serving a population of over 11 million people. The airport is operated under a supportive regulatory framework based on regulated aeronautical charges over five year control periods. In addition to a wide and affluent hinterland, the airport also benefits from Brussels being the headquarters of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fitch’s Expected ratings are based, inter alia, on the following factors: Revenue - Volume Risk: BAC broadly meets many of the criteria for a ‘Stronger’ under Fitch’s Rating Criteria for Airport (high quality catchment, strong origin & destination base) and has historic resilience in line with peers (approximately 8% peak-to-trough passenger (pax) volume loss for 2008-9).

However, 2012 passengers volumes were well below expectations (+1% vs. +4.2% forecast) and recent traffic performance reflects a mixed trend (YoY negative for six out of the last nine months, although 2013 YTD is flat). The developing situation with BAC’s main carrier, Brussels Airlines (B.Air) is a primary concern (ongoing financial losses necessitating support from the Belgian State, key stakeholder (Lufthansa Group) publically demonstrating reservations around execution of the original strategy to fully own the airline). This is to some extent mitigated by Lufthansa’s ongoing support for B.Air (EUR100m credit facility, secondment of key Lufthansa staff and common hedging arrangements).

However, uncertainty around such a key business counterparty as B.Air represents a material event risk which Fitch has sought to address in the agency’s rating and stress cases, although any downside shocks related to B.Air are difficult to quantify given that they would likely involve complex and possibly protracted negotiations with a wide number on the stakeholders in a potentially strained macroeconomic environment. Overall, we therefore assign a Midrange for this attribute.

Revenue - Price Risk: BAC is subject to favourable economic regulation (dual till “CPI+/-X” price cap with a progressive transformation to a more representative return on regulated asset base by 2026). Despite this seemingly generous building block structure, the price cap regime offers no flexibility to offset lost volumes in the shorter term. Therefore we assign a Midrange attribute.

Renewal Risk: The airport has significant headroom in capacity (19m v 30m post scheduled enhancements, with further opportunities to optimise throughput efficiency) and has modern facilities. Planned improvements have the potential to be volume-led, granular and subject to flexible re-scheduling. This, alongside strong execution of projects to date suggests a Stronger attribute applies.

Debt Structure: Tranching the rated debt into several different maturities between three and seven years represents a diversification of refinancing risk compared to a single bullet structure. In aggregate, the use of bullet maturities, some imbalances from BAC’s hedging policy (no collateralisation and downgrade protections) and the benefit of a 12 month debt service reserve account (DSRA) lead Fitch to assign a Midrange attribute.

Debt Service: Fitch used the following cash flow scenarios to assess the Expected ratings: i) the Fitch Rating Case (FRC), incorporating 0.2% pax compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 2013-17 that anticipates a single year traffic shock of -5% in 2014, with modest recovery thereafter (Fitch has concluded that the period of traffic stress as a result of a B.Air-related event should be no longer than one year in duration, with a steady return in traffic thereafter), commercial revenue growth of 4.1% CAGR for 2012-17, ‘X’ factor tariff assumption of -1% from 2016, with other inputs broadly as set out in the management case; and ii) the B.Air Traffic Shock (B.Air Shock), incorporating a collapse of B.Air in mid-2015 resulting in -13% and -8% pax volumes for 2015 and 2016 respectively, with some long-term traffic impairment, -3.5% pax CAGR for 2013-17 and commercial revenue growth of 2.7% CAGR for 2012-17.

Under the FRC, minimum 25yr synthetic annuity DSCRs and maximum net debt/EBITDA ratios are 2.0x and 7.3x respectively. These metrics for the B.Air Shock are 2.0x and 7.1x respectively. In both scenarios Fitch takes comfort from an anticipated deleveraging profile (five-year net debt/EBITDA is 6.5x and 6.4x for the FRC and B.Air Shock respectively). Fitch also ran a range of sensitivities (increased opex, debt costs and changes in CPI), which result in only mild stresses to the cash flows under the agency’s base case. Overall, this set of results is consistent with the rating under Fitch’s Airports Criteria and leads Fitch to assign a Midrange attribute.

Peer Group Overview: In its expected rating assessment, Fitch also took into consideration the positioning of key rating attributes, credit metrics and other features within a peer group of rated airports, resulting in the conclusion that BAC is well-positioned in the peer group. BAC has slightly higher leverage and is rated one notch lower than Gatwick Funding (rated ‘BBB+'/Stable) reflecting both a slightly higher leverage and the fact that BAC is subject to potential B.Air event risk and BAC is at a par with Copenhagen Airports; (operating company rated ‘BBB+'/Stable, the consolidated profile, including holding company debt, is assessed ‘BBB’/Stable, with a projected leverage similar to that of BAC), partly reflecting the fact that BAC is subject to potential B.Air event risk. Sydney Airport (‘BBB’/Stable) can support higher average leverage for the same rating, given its more solid operational profile as the main gateway to Australia.

For clarity, Fitch’s key rating factor attribute assessments for BAC are as follows:

Revenue Risk - Volume: Midrange

Revenue Risk - Price: Midrange

Infrastructure & Renewal: Stronger

Debt Structure: Midrange

Debt Service & Counterparty: Midrange

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch considers net debt/EBITDA consistently below 6.0x as a possible quantitative upgrade trigger. Positive rating action could also be taken as an indirect result of a permanent resolution of B.Air-related event risk. Conversely, significant financial underperformance or sustained loss of core origin & destination traffic due to macroeconomic, B.Air-related or competitive factors could result in negative rating action. Net Debt/EBITDA consistently above 7.0x would be considered a downgrade case. Any material issues in refinancing bullet tranches could also result in a downgrade.