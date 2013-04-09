FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Publishes Capital Goods Sector Credit Factor Compendium
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch Publishes Capital Goods Sector Credit Factor Compendium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled, ‘Capital Goods Sector Credit Factor Compendium’, as part of its ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports which show how the agency applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors.

The report illustrates how the various sector credit factors, contained within Fitch’s criteria for rating capital goods companies, published on 09 August 2012, are applied to 13 examples from the agency’s portfolio of publicly-rated capital goods companies across EMEA and North America. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Capital Goods SCF Compendium

here

