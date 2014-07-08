Fitch Publishes Capital Structure and Covenant Analysis for 50 Largest U.S. Leveraged Issuers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest issue of its Capital Structure and Covenant Analysis for 50 Largest U.S. Leveraged Issuers report. In conducting its analysis, Fitch observed the following trends: --Robust Valuation Multiples: The average enterprise value/EBITDA market multiple for the Fitch 50 is unchanged from last edition's 11.1x, which still exceeds the 10.2x average market valuation multiple across all sectors. --Credit Metrics Converge: Compared to the last edition's tallies, credit metrics of the companies in this edition converge. The number of companies with a leverage ratio below 5.0x decreased from 23 to 19, and the count of those with a leverage ratio above 8.0x also decreased from 13 to 11. --Improved Covenant Headroom: Covenant headroom improved for the 29 issuers that have maintenance financial covenants. Only six companies are in a position where an EBITDA decline of 20% or less would trip their tightest covenant, and only one has headroom of just 10%. New in this edition are the standardization of the treatment of Limitations on Debt Incurrence and Limitations on Restrictive Payments, and the improved readability with respect to cross default and cross acceleration. Published annually, the 'Fitch 50' is a comprehensive report compiling organizational structure diagrams and credit agreement/indenture summaries. The structural analyses focus on detailed organizational charts that delineate structural relationships among various affiliate entities and debt issuances. Simplified, though still in-depth, the issuance summaries recapitulate essential terms in bank agreements and bond structures, such as seniority, security, guarantee, negative covenants, financial covenants, etc. The full report 'Fitch 50' is available at www.fitchratings.com/sectors/Corporate Finance/Leveraged Finance, or by clicking on the link above. For more information, visit: 'www.fitchratings.com/usleveragedfinance'. Contact: John Shen-Sampas Director +1-212-612-7881 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Sharon Bonelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0581 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch 50 Europe - July 2013 (July 2013) Fitch Telecom & Cable Company Handbook (A Detailed Review of Companies in the U.S. and Canada Telecom and Cable Sector) (June 2013) H.J. Heinz Company (June 2013) Hospitals Credit Diagnosis (Implications of the ACA Slowly Taking Shape) (June 2013) SUPERVALU Inc. (June 2013) U.S. Leveraged Finance Multiple EV-aluator (May 2013) Leveraged Finance Annual Manual for the Americas (April 2013) Specialty Pharmaceuticals Snapshot - Key High Yield Consolidator Trends and Targets (April 2013) Technology Handbook (April 2013) U.S. Leveraged Finance Stats Quarterly - Fourth-Quarter 2012 (April 2013) High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of High-Yield U.S. Healthcare Companies (January 2013) U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series Community Health Systems, Inc. 