Fitch Publishes Chilean Auto Insurance Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Auto Insurance Dashboard 2014 here SANTIAGO, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new insurance dashboard examining the auto insurance segment in Chile. The dashboard discusses the potential effect that the new car sale slowdown -projected for the end of 2014 and 2015- could have in the gross written premium growth of the auto insurance segment and of the non-life industry as a whole. Fitch highlights the importance of the new care sale on the vehicles' lines growth in consideration of the higher penetration that insurance have in this segment. Likewise, Fitch considers that this situation would have an effect on the industry growth due to the importance of the auto segment growth on the aggregate. The Chilean 'Auto Insurance Dashboard' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.cl' or by clicking on the above link.