Fitch Publishes Chilean Financial Retail Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chilian Retail Dashboard here SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its new Chilean Financial Retail Dashboard. The publication explores key themes affecting the credit profiles of retail rated issuers. Items that are monitored in the report include changes and effects of new strategies adopted by the financial retail business, growth expectations, the quality of credit portfolios, and the evolution of credit metrics. In general, Chilean retailers should maintain a relatively stable credit profile despite the macroeconomic slowdown, considering their capacity to limit expansion plans and indebtedness levels. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.