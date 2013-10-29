Fitch Publishes China's Wanda Rating of 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'. Wanda's ratings are supported by its strong and growing recurring cash flows from its investment property portfolio of 71 retail malls and 39 hotels across China, the largest nationwide investment property portfolio in China. Its total GLA of 6.5m sqm at 30 June 2013 makes it the largest commercial landlord in China. The company's flagship developments, called Wanda Plaza, enjoy high occupancy rates and continued rental rate growth and always open with 100% occupancy, reflecting management's strong execution capabilities. Wanda has a well-established brand and is likely to continue benefitting significantly from China's urbanisation and income growth. KEY RATING DRIVERS Unique Business Model: The rapid increase in the number of Wanda Plazas from 33 in 2010 to 71 as of June 2013 is largely funded by development property sales. In general, retail malls and hotels take up 15% to 20% of each Wanda Plaza's gross floor area (GFA) while the rest are development properties. This business model has driven Wanda's rental and property management income to grow at almost CNY2bn a year to CNY7.55bn in the last 12 months to June 2013, at a CAGR of 67.7% since 2010. In Wanda's business model, the expansion of its investment property portfolio is majority funded by net sales proceeds from its development properties. As both cash and debt are fungible across the businesses, Fitch has made several assumptions in Wanda's ratio calculation. All cash and debt that support 30% of development inventory (net of pre-sales proceeds) are allocated to the development business. The 30% ratio is in line with the trends for large Chinese homebuilders. Residual debt is allocated to the investment property business. Proven Track Record: Wanda's track record of timely delivery of projects, high occupancy rates and continued rental rate growth reflects management's strong execution capabilities. It has a well-established brand that allows it access to choice locations for new projects and partnership with high-quality tenants. These factors also give support to its properties sales. Improving Long-Term Financial Profile: Fitch expects Wanda's cash flow and leverage profile to improve in the long run as its investment property business reaches steady growth while its development properties' scale and debt level plateau. Wanda's strong expansion of its investment property portfolio, where revenue grew 59% and 96% in 2012 and 2011 respectively, contrasts with a slower increase in development property pre-sales of 12% and 37% for the same periods. This steady state is likely to happen after 2016. The continued growth in the investment property business has helped to rapidly improve the ratio of Wanda's investment property EBITDA to interest to 2.2x in H113 from 1.9x and 1.6x in 2012 and 2011 respectively. These measures strongly support the ratings. Significant Medium-Term Capex: Wanda's credit strengths are tempered by its significant capex under an aggressive plan to open 25 to 30 Wanda Plazas annually. Fitch expects Wanda to generate negative FCF as long as its investment properties under development exceed 20% of its total investment properties; even as it achieves substantial properties sales. Vulnerability to Market Shocks: Fitch expects Wanda to face tighter liquidity due to working capital outflows in the event of a sharp downturn in sales. Wanda has limited flexibility in deferring construction expenditure for both its capex and development properties already sold. However, such market shock, which happened in China in 2008, was short lived. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - investment property debt/recurring EBITDA sustained below 5.0x (7.9x in H113); - investment property EBITDA to interest sustained above 3.0x; - investment properties under development as a percentage of total investment property sustained below 20%; - sustained positive free cash flow; - stabilisation of landbank inventory, indicating a steady-state in development activities. 