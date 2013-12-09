FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch publishes CIS and Russian utilities outlook presentation
December 9, 2013

RPT-Fitch publishes CIS and Russian utilities outlook presentation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the slides from its recent seminars in Moscow titled ‘CIS and Russian Utilities: 2014 Outlook’. The presentation included the following:

-- CIS Utilities Ratings

-- Russian Utilities Sector Overview

-- Financial Estimations

-- Principle Constraining and Supporting Factors

-- Russian Utilities Outlook

The presentation package, entitled ‘CIS and Russian Utilities: 2014 Outlook’, is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Russian Utilities Presentation

here

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
