Fitch Publishes Colombian Insurance Dashboard 1H14

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/BOGOTA, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new Colombian Insurance Dashboard. The report highlights the key events affecting the industry as of the first half of 2014. The Colombian Insurance Dashboard discusses the industry's expected growth rate, which is likely to gain momentum from the positive environment. The report examines the more competitive situation in specific business lines due to regulatory changes. Fitch also points out the increasing sensitivity of local financial markets arising from greater foreign portfolio investments, which may have negative effect on overall profitability, despite stable technical performance.