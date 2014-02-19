Fitch Publishes Compendium of Global Bank Outlooks for 2014

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Financial Institutions 2014 Outlook Compendium here LONDON, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an international compendium of financial institutions outlooks for 2013, comprising its research reports on over 40 countries' or geographical regions' banking sectors, as well as a review and outlook of the global trading and universal banks and an examination of Fitch's global bank rating trends. "In 2014 banks will face a number of challenges, including ongoing regulatory change, central bank actions with respect to interest rates and tapering, and volatility in some emerging markets," says David Weinfurter, Global Head of Financial Institutions at Fitch. "Yet we expect banks around the world to broadly continue the recent trends of improving capitalisation, enhancing liquidity, managing leverage and addressing profitability." The majority of Fitch's country or sector rating outlooks remain stable, and nearly 80% of financial institutions rated by Fitch have Stable Outlooks on their Issuer Default Ratings. Fitch's "Financial Institutions 2014 Outlooks Compendium" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: David Weinfurter Managing Director +44 20 3530 1050 Fitch Ratings Limited 30, North Colonnade London E14 5GN Steve Hooks Director (Business Relationship Management) +44 20 3530 1383 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.