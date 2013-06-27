FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch publishes deposit set-off risk for EU SF & CVB special report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch publishes deposit set-off risk for EU SF & CVB special report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 27 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a special report titled “Deposit Set-Off for EU Structured Finance and Covered Bonds”. The report concludes that the risk of structured finance or covered bond investors incurring losses as the result of the loss and set-off of insured domestic deposits by obligors is highly remote in most EU countries.

The publication of the report follows the comment “Fitch: Deposit Set-Off Risk Remote for SF & CVB in EU Countries” dated 13 June 2013.

The principles of how we address set-off in our analysis for SF transactions and covered bonds are reflected in our “Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds” at www.fitchratings.com. Contact:

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Deposit Set-Off for EU Structured Finance and Covered Bonds

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.