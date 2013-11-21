FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch publishes EMEA 2H13 capital goods dashboard
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch publishes EMEA 2H13 capital goods dashboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA 2H13 Capital Goods Dashboard.

The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Emerging market slowdown not a threat for EMEA capital goods.

- What Fitch is watching: Emerging markets investments, competitive environment, operational challenges.

- The ratings impact of the above.

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EMEA Capital Goods Dashboard 2H13

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
