RPT-Fitch publishes EMEA utilities sector credit factors compendium
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch publishes EMEA utilities sector credit factors compendium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 18 (Reuters) -

Fitch Ratings has published a special report, ‘EMEA Utilities - Sector Credit Factors Compendium’, as part of its ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports that show how the agency applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors.

To further increase transparency, the report illustrates how the various sector credit factors contained within Fitch’s guidelines for rating EMEA Utilities, published on 9 August 2012, are applied to 26 point-in-time examples from the agency’s portfolio of publicly-rated EMEA utilities.

The report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EMEA Utilities: Sector Credit Factors Compendium

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
