RPT-Fitch publishes European big pharma Q113 results and 2013 outlook
May 29, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch publishes European big pharma Q113 results and 2013 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA Q113 Results and Outlook Pharmaceuticals Companies dashboard.

The publication explores major topics affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: European Big Pharma Q113 Results.

- What Fitch is watching: Patent Expiration, Accessing Emerging Markets, Share Buybacks.

- The ratings impact of the above.

Issuers covered in the special report include Novartis AG, Roche Holding Ltd, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Bayer AG .

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Big Pharma Dashboard Q113

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
