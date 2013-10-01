FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Publishes Exposure Draft on Prism Factor-Based Capital Model for Insurers
October 1, 2013

RPT-Fitch Publishes Exposure Draft on Prism Factor-Based Capital Model for Insurers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published an exposure draft (model spec) for the Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (Prism FBM), the agency’s new risk-based model for assessing the capital strength of insurance companies in EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The exposure draft is available via the link below.

Fitch invites market feedback on the exposure draft during a three-month consultation period that ends on 31 December 2013. After the consultation period, Fitch will consider feedback received, finalise Prism FBM and publish a model definition document in a format similar to that of the exposure draft.

To submit feedback for Fitch to consider when finalising Prism FBM, please email comments to prismfbmfeedback@fitchratings.com.

Please indicate if you wish your feedback to be treated as confidential. Fitch will publish on its website written non-confidential responses in full, including the names and addresses of such respondents.

The closing date for feedback is 31 December 2013.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Prism Factor-Based Capital Model: Exposure Draft - Model Definition Document

here

