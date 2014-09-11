Fitch Publishes Global Reinsurers' 1H14 Results Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Reinsurers' Mid-Year Results Dashboard here CHICAGO/LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) In its new Global Reinsurers' 1H14 Results Dashboard, Fitch Ratings says that the group of global reinsurers that it tracks generated a calendar-year reinsurance combined ratio of 87.4% in 1H14, up from 85.9% for the comparable half-year earlier. The weaker results partially reflect pressure on reinsurance margins and an increase in non-catastrophe property losses that have hit several reinsurers. The group experienced only marginal growth in overall reinsurance premiums written as underwriting opportunities are limited. Traditional reinsurers are shifting away from property catastrophe business, as competitive market pressures have pushed property catastrophe premium rates to inadequate levels. Shareholders' equity showed growth of 5.2% since year-end 2013. Solid earnings and unrealised gains on fixed-income securities were partially offset by continued share repurchases. The 'Global Reinsurers' 1H14 Results Dashboard' highlights key 1H14 performance metrics and is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1 312 606 2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.