RPT-Fitch Publishes Health Insurers' Sector Credit Factor Summaries Special Report

Jan 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a special report illustrating how it applies its Insurance Rating Methodology and assesses key qualitative and quantitative factors in its ratings process for health insurance and managed care companies.

The report includes sector credit factor diagrams for 13 health insurers. These diagrams provide high-level summaries of key qualitative and quantitative factors impacting the companiesa ratings. The report comments on qualitative rating factors from sector-wide and company specific perspectives and on quantitative rating factors from a company-specific perspective.

The report also outlines the relative attributes of higher-rated and lower-rated health insurers.

Fitchas special report, a€˜Health Insurersa Sector Credit Factor Summariesa is available at www.fitchratings.com’.