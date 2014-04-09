RPT-Fitch Publishes Kazakh and CIS Utilities Presentation

(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published the slides from its recent seminars in Almaty, Kazakhstan entitled ‘Kazakh and CIS Utilities: 2014 Outlook’.
The presentation included the following:
-- CIS Utilities Ratings
-- Kazakh Utilities Sector Overview
-- Financial Estimates
-- Main Constraining and Supporting Rating Factors
-- Kazakh Utilities Outlook
The presentation package, entitled ‘Kazakh and CIS Utilities: 2014 Outlook’, is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Kazakh and CIS Utilities 2014 Outlook Presentation