RPT-Fitch Publishes Kazakh and CIS Utilities Presentation
April 9, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes Kazakh and CIS Utilities Presentation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the slides from its recent seminars in Almaty, Kazakhstan entitled ‘Kazakh and CIS Utilities: 2014 Outlook’.

The presentation included the following:

-- CIS Utilities Ratings

-- Kazakh Utilities Sector Overview

-- Financial Estimates

-- Main Constraining and Supporting Rating Factors

-- Kazakh Utilities Outlook

The presentation package, entitled ‘Kazakh and CIS Utilities: 2014 Outlook’, is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Kazakh and CIS Utilities 2014 Outlook Presentation

here

