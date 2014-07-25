Fitch Publishes Latin American Bottlers FAQ Report

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO/MONTERREY, July 25 (Fitch) Increased taxes on high sugar content beverages, higher capex, mergers and acquisitions activity, increased leverage and volumes pressured by competition have raised the interest from investors in the Latin American beverage sector, according to a new special report by Fitch Ratings. The report addresses frequently asked questions from investors regarding Fitch's rated bottling companies. It covers the major players in the region and provides insight into the credit quality and rating triggers of the entities. The full report, 'What Investors Want to Know: Latin American Bottlers', is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link. Contact: Rogelio Gonzalez Director +52 81 8399-9100 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Cristina Madero Associate Director +1 312 368-2080 Johnny DaSilva Director +1 212 908-0367 Monica Coeymans Director +56 2 2499-3314 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: What InvestorsWant to Know: Latin American Bottlers here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.