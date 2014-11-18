Fitch Publishes 'Mexican Insurers: June 2014 Financial Ratios'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/BOGOTA, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly report 'Mexican Insurers: June 2014 Financial Ratios', which provides a summary of key financial ratios for the insurance and retirement plan companies operating in Mexico. This quarterly report, which is based on public information submitted by companies to the Comision Nacional de Seguros y Fianzas, shows in a simplified manner the trends observed for key financial metrics in the Mexican insurance and retirement industry. The report lists 10 financial ratios for each of the 113 companies that operate in that market, focusing on leverage, premium coverage, liquidity, profitability and market share. The figures in this report include interim quarterly results for second-quarter 2014 and the end of fiscal year 2013, as well as the rolling average for the last five years. The report 'Mexican Insurers: June 2014 Financial Ratios' is available at www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.mx Contact: Eduardo Recinos Senior Director +503 2116-6606 eduardo.recinos@fitchratings.com Fitch, Centroamerica 79 Av. Sur, Col. Escalon San Salvador, El Salvador Milena Carrizosa Director +57 1 326-9999 milena.carrizosa@fitchratings.com Johann Goebel Associate Director +57 1 326-9999 johann.goebel@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Mexican Insurers: June 2014 Financial Ratios (Lower Growth Maintaining Profitability; Regulatory Challenges Remain) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.