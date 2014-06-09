FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
June 9, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Fitch Publishes New Issue Report on Bank of Montreal Legislative Mtge Covered Bonds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on Bank of Montreal Legislative Mortgage Covered Bonds. The report is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link . Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (March 2014); --Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (May 2014); --Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (May 2014); --Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (February 2014); --Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria (May 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Bank of Montreal here Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.

