Fitch Publishes New Issue Report on Bank of Montreal Legislative Mtge Covered Bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on Bank of Montreal Legislative Mortgage Covered Bonds. The report is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link . Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0548, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (March 2014); --Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (May 2014); --Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (May 2014); --Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (February 2014); --Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria (May 2014).